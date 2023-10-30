Talks On Iran's Nuclear Program Take Back Seat To More Pressing Matters - MFA

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. Discussions on
the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear
program have not been canceled, but currently Iran is focusing on
more pressing geopolitical issues, spokesman for the Iranian
Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nasser Kanaani said at the press
conference in Tehran on October 30, Trend reports.
Kanaani stressed that the doors are open for these discussions
and Iran can hold discussions within the framework of the
initiative of the king of Oman.
Kanaani previously said that negotiations are important for Iran
so that all parties can responsibly return to the JCPOA. He said
that Iran welcomes and supports the good faith efforts of friendly
countries, such as Oman, to bring the positions of the parties
closer together.
Speaking about Iran's postponing the talks in the current time,
he said the Islamic Republic has shifted its focus to more pressing
and important matters.
"However, discussions regarding Iran's nuclear program are the
most optimal way to reach an agreement," the spokesman said.
On January 16, 2016, Iran's nuclear program triggered the
creation of the JCPOA between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia,
China, UK, France, and Germany). However, on May 8, 2018, the US
announced its withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of
Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the 5+1 group (Russia, China, the
UK, France, the US, and Germany) and imposed new sanctions against
Iran as of November 2018.
Iran has been seeking various ways to restart talks with the
other parties on its nuclear issue and revive the JCPOA. The main
goals of Iran are to end the sanctions imposed by the US and
Western countries, access funds frozen abroad, and resume its crude
oil exports.
Iran claims that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes
only, but according to the International Atomic Energy Agency
(IAEA), Iran has increased its highly enriched uranium by 27
percent in the last three months and currently has 4,745 kilograms
of enriched uranium. This is 15 times more than the amount allowed
for Iran in the JCPOA.
