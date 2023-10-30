Elon Musk's 1st year at helm of Twitter unfolds with surprises, takeovers

(MENAFN) Elon Musk's first year as the head of X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, which officially began on October 28, has been nothing short of eventful. This period has seen a series of remarkable events that have characterized one of the most turbulent transitions in business history. Let's take a closer look at the timeline of events that unfolded between Mr. Musk and the social media giant.



On this date, Elon Musk sent one of his early tweets simply expressing his affection for Twitter, saying, "I love Twitter." Jack Dorsey, Twitter's founder, responded with a succinct "Same." A fellow user then cheekily suggested that Musk should buy Twitter. Musk, in his characteristic style, inquired, "How much is it?" While it remains unclear whether this tweet had any bearing on his subsequent actions, it was a noteworthy moment in his Twitter journey.



Musk's involvement with Twitter took a significant turn as he quietly began acquiring Twitter stock, gradually amassing a considerable stake. By April 4, he had become the company's largest individual shareholder, a development made public due to Securities and Exchange Commission regulations. Twitter extended an invitation for him to join its board, with the condition that he did not exceed a 14.9% ownership threshold.



However, on April 9, Musk declined the board seat offer. Just two days later, he filed an amended disclosure with the SEC, signaling his intent to purchase shares without restriction, triggering speculation about his ultimate objectives.



What followed was a surprising move by Musk when he made a $44 billion offer, at a price of $54.20 per share, in what was described as a hostile takeover bid for Twitter. In response, Twitter's board announced its intention to review the offer. The very next day, Twitter employed a "poison pill" strategy, allowing existing shareholders to buy stock at a discount if their ownership exceeded 15%, a move designed to deter Musk's acquisition.



Amidst intense negotiations, disputes, and public exchanges – including clashes with Twitter's then CEO Parag Agrawal over the company's spam account estimates – Twitter eventually yielded and agreed to be acquired. The deal was expected to be finalized before the end of 2022.



In the wake of this acquisition, Elon Musk made a series of pledges, vowing to promote free speech on the platform, address the spam issue, and open source Twitter, among other commitments. His journey at the helm of the social media platform marked a tumultuous period, shaping the future of a platform that has become an integral part of global communication.

