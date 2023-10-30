Russians Continue Shelling Kherson Region, Two People Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders are continuing to shell the Kherson region, there are injured in Tomyna Balka and Kozatske.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"A residential building came under enemy fire in Tomyna Balka. The windows, facade, roof, and fence were damaged," the report says.
As noted, a 70-year-old man sustained light shrapnel injuries.
A 48-year-old local resident was also injured in another Russian shelling of Kozatske. He was taken to the hospital with a leg injury.
As reported, Kozatske came under enemy fire in the morning. An 86-year-old woman was injured. She is currently in the hospital, receiving medical care.
