More Than 500 Invaders Eliminated, Another Three Surrendered In Tavria Sector In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Tavria sector, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed almost 500 units of enemy military equipment and eliminated more than 500 Russian invaders in the past day.

Oleksandr Shtupun, spokesperson for the Defense Forces of the Tavria sector, said this during the United News telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy's total losses in the Tavria operational-strategic group of troops reached 527 people in the past day. Three occupiers surrendered. As many as 49 units of military equipment were destroyed, including 5 tanks, 6 armored combat vehicles, 4 artillery systems and 23 UAVs of various types. In addition, 4 enemy ammunition depots were blown up,” Shtupun noted.

War: Ukraine's Air Force launches 16 strikes on enemy targets

According to him, Ukrainian defenders repelled more than 10 enemy attacks in the areas of Avdiivka, Novokalynove, Opytne, and Pervomaiske. Twenty assaults in Maryinka and Novomykhailivka districts also resulted in losses for the occupiers, the enemy retreated. In the Shakhtarske sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled an enemy attack south of Vuhledar, while in the Zaporizhzhia sector, the enemy unsuccessfully attempted five times to recapture their lost position in the area of Robotyne.

As reported by Ukrinform, in October, the Defense Forces of Ukraine downed six Su-25 attack aircraft in the Tavria sector.

Photo from open sources