Baku Gets Ready For FIA General Assembly & Awarding Ceremony

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Baku gets ready for the meetings of the General Assemblies of
the International Automobile Federation (FIA), to be held for the
first time on December 5-8.
Azerbaijan's capital also prepares for the FIA Prize-Giving
Ceremony, known as one of the most anticipated events in the field
of motor sports, Azernews reports.
Apart from the FIA General Assembly, Baku will host the meetings
of the General Assemblies of the FIA Foundation and the
International Tourism Alliance (AIT), representing the interests of
automobile clubs.
The final meeting of the FIA General Assembly will be held on
December 8 at the Heydar Aliyev Center. The FIA Prize-Giving
Ceremony will take place at the Baku Congress Center.
The decision to host this prestigious event in Baku was made
last December at the meeting of the FIA General Assembly in
Bologna, Italy.
Several countries, including Azerbaijan, competed for the
acceptance of this international event in the field of motor
sports. As a result of the voting, the candidacy of Azerbaijan was
approved among the countries that applied.
Within the meetings of the FIA General Assembly and the awarding
ceremony, automobile organizations from different countries around
the world and prominent figures in automobile sports will meet in
Azerbaijan.
The General Assembly, convened annually or in an extraordinary
manner, is the supreme decision-making body of the FIA and consists
of motor sports federations (clubs) representing member
organizations of the International Automobile Federation and clubs
operating in the field of mobility.
The main purpose of this event, which is held every year in
different countries, is to discuss various topics in the field of
motor sports and industry.
The awarding ceremony (FIA Prize-Giving Ceremony) is considered
one of the most prestigious events in motor sports.
Held since 2011, this ceremony is held at the end of the FIA
General Assembly and presents awards in various categories of motor
sports.
So far, the FIA Prize-Giving Ceremony has been held in Monaco,
New Delhi, Istanbul, Paris, Doha, Vienna, St. Petersburg, Geneva,
and Bologna.
The Prize-Giving ceremony in Baku also promises memorable and
spectacular moments.
