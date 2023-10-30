President Ilham Aliyev Allocates Funds For Construction Of New Road From Azerbaijan To Iran

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on measures related to
the continuation of work on the construction of a new road from the
Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Aghband highway to Iran and a bridge over
the Aras River.
In general, 14 million manat ($8.2 million) will be allocated
from the reserve fund of the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan provided for in the state budget of the Republic of
Azerbaijan for 2023 to the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile
Roads in order to continue work on the construction of a new road
from the Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Aghband highway to Iran and a
bridge over the Aras River.
The Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan was instructed to provide
financing in the amount specified in part 1 of this decree.
In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan was
instructed to resolve issues arising from this decree.
