President Ilham Aliyev Allocates Funds For Construction Of New Road From Azerbaijan To Iran


10/30/2023 7:15:17 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on measures related to the continuation of work on the construction of a new road from the Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Aghband highway to Iran and a bridge over the Aras River.

In general, 14 million manat ($8.2 million) will be allocated from the reserve fund of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan provided for in the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023 to the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads in order to continue work on the construction of a new road from the Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Aghband highway to Iran and a bridge over the Aras River.

The Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan was instructed to provide financing in the amount specified in part 1 of this decree.

In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan was instructed to resolve issues arising from this decree.

