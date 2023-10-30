(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay Read more

"The smear campaign against Azerbaijan continues in foreign countries," these words were said by Matin Karimli, Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Science and Education, at a conference held in connection with the presentation of the report "Hate Crimes and hate speech against Azerbaijanis", Azernews reports.

Incitement of hatred against the Azerbaijani people in foreign countries is more relevant than ever. The slander campaign against Azerbaijan continues in this direction.

According to the Ministry, the complete destruction of Azerbaijani towns and villages occupied by Armenians for 30 years and the genocide of Azerbaijan citizens is vivid proof of this hatred.