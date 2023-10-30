               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Smear Campaign Against Azerbaijan Continues In Foreign Countries


10/30/2023 7:15:17 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

"The smear campaign against Azerbaijan continues in foreign countries," these words were said by Matin Karimli, Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Science and Education, at a conference held in connection with the presentation of the report "Hate Crimes and hate speech against Azerbaijanis", Azernews reports.

Incitement of hatred against the Azerbaijani people in foreign countries is more relevant than ever. The slander campaign against Azerbaijan continues in this direction.

According to the Ministry, the complete destruction of Azerbaijani towns and villages occupied by Armenians for 30 years and the genocide of Azerbaijan citizens is vivid proof of this hatred.

MENAFN30102023000195011045ID1107331267

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search