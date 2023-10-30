(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
"The smear campaign against Azerbaijan continues in foreign
countries," these words were said by Matin Karimli, Chief of Staff
of the Ministry of Science and Education, at a conference held in
connection with the presentation of the report "Hate Crimes and
hate speech against Azerbaijanis", Azernews reports.
Incitement of hatred against the Azerbaijani people in foreign
countries is more relevant than ever. The slander campaign against
Azerbaijan continues in this direction.
According to the Ministry, the complete destruction of
Azerbaijani towns and villages occupied by Armenians for 30 years
and the genocide of Azerbaijan citizens is vivid proof of this
hatred.
MENAFN30102023000195011045ID1107331267
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.