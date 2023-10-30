Azerbaijan Files Lawsuit Against Armenia At UN International Court Of Justice

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



"Azerbaijan has filed a lawsuit against Armenia in the International Court of Justice based on thousands of pages of evidence," Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov said, Azernews reports.

"The Azerbaijani side, on January 23, this year, declared and submitted to the International Court of Justice its main claim based on thousands of pages of evidence in connection with almost thirty years of Armenia's illegal military occupation of internationally recognised sovereign territories of Azerbaijan, the expulsion of ethnic Azerbaijanis from their historical lands, committing genocides, and other crimes against humanity.

Taking into account the nature of consideration of inter-state complaints in international courts, this suit will be considered in the coming years.

I note that these crimes against the Azerbaijani people are not just unlawful acts committed in some random, chaotic conditions but are based on ethnic hatred and the radical nationalist ideological line of "Tseghakronism" widely propagated in Armenia for decades. The Azerbaijani interstate lawsuit points to exactly this. Armenia's ideology is completely contrary to the approach of the Government of Azerbaijan, which promotes equal rights for ethnic Armenians, cohabitation of the two peoples, and constantly calls for peace".