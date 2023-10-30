Azerbaijan Files Lawsuit Against Armenia At UN International Court Of Justice

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
"Azerbaijan has filed a lawsuit against Armenia in the
International Court of Justice based on thousands of pages of
evidence," Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov said, Azernews reports.
"The Azerbaijani side, on January 23, this year, declared and
submitted to the International Court of Justice its main claim
based on thousands of pages of evidence in connection with almost
thirty years of Armenia's illegal military occupation of
internationally recognised sovereign territories of Azerbaijan, the
expulsion of ethnic Azerbaijanis from their historical lands,
committing genocides, and other crimes against humanity.
Taking into account the nature of consideration of inter-state
complaints in international courts, this suit will be considered in
the coming years.
I note that these crimes against the Azerbaijani people are not
just unlawful acts committed in some random, chaotic conditions but
are based on ethnic hatred and the radical nationalist ideological
line of "Tseghakronism" widely propagated in Armenia for decades.
The Azerbaijani interstate lawsuit points to exactly this.
Armenia's ideology is completely contrary to the approach of the
Government of Azerbaijan, which promotes equal rights for ethnic
Armenians, cohabitation of the two peoples, and constantly calls
for peace".
