Israeli Occupation Forces Arrest 85 Palestinians, Taking Toll To 1,680 Since Oct 7

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation forces arrested 85 Palestinians in the West Bank at dawn Monday, bringing the toll since October 7 to about 1,680.
In a press statement, the Palestinian Prisoners' Club said that the arrest operations were concentrated after the Al-Aqsa Flood operation in the Al-Khalil Governorate and the Jerusalem Governorate.
It also pointed out that the arrest campaigns included all groups, including children, the elderly, women, and hundreds of former prisoners who spent years in Israeli occupation prisons. (end)
