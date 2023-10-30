UAE's diversification efforts drive 3.7 percent economic growth in H1 of 2023

(MENAFN) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has seen its economy expand at an annual rate of 3.7 percent during the first half of the year, primarily due to the robust growth in the non-oil sector, in line with the country's ongoing diversification objectives. Minister of Economy, Abdulla bin Touq, highlighted that while this growth rate might appear modest in comparison to the previous year, it is a significant achievement considering the global and regional uncertainties. He made this statement at the AIM summit held in Dubai.



Particularly noteworthy is the non-oil sector's remarkable growth of 5.9 percent in the first half of the year, accounting for approximately 71 percent of the UAE's gross domestic product. This growth underscores the success of the UAE's diversification initiatives and its determination to build a resilient and inclusive economy. Bin Touq emphasized that this economic growth reflects the UAE's commitment to openness, international cooperation, and its role in global affairs.



During the first quarter of the year, the non-oil GDP of the UAE, the second-largest economy in the Arab world, increased by 4.5 percent annually, reaching Dh312 billion (USD84.9 billion). The country's economy showed strong recovery last year, with a growth rate of 7.9 percent, the highest in 11 years, reaching Dh1.62 trillion at constant prices. This rebound was driven by higher oil prices and government initiatives to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.



In the first quarter of this year, the UAE's economy continued to exhibit momentum, growing by 3.8 percent annually to Dh418.3 billion (USD113.9 billion), up from Dh403.3 billion in the previous year. These figures were quoted in August by Minister Bin Touq, based on preliminary estimates from the Federal Centre for Competitiveness and Statistics.



The UAE's economic growth is expected to persist in the second half of the year, with an estimated GDP expansion of 3.6 percent for 2023. The government's implementation of various measures has enhanced the economy's resilience, enabling it to navigate challenges such as inflation, monetary policy uncertainties, and the slowdown in global economic growth.

