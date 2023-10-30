Chemomab Therapeutics To Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results And Provide A Business Update

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd . (Nasdaq: CMMB ), (Chemomab), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics for fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet need, today announced the company will release its third quarter 2023 financial results and a business update on November 9, 2023 at 8:00 am Eastern Time.
Investors who would like to discuss the financial results or business update post-release are invited to contact the company at [email protected] .
About Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.
Chemomab is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics for fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet need. Based on the unique and pivotal role of CCL24 in promoting fibrosis and inflammation, Chemomab developed CM-101, a monoclonal antibody designed to neutralize CCL24 activity. In preclinical and clinical studies, CM-101 appears safe, with the potential to treat multiple severe and life-threatening fibro-inflammatory diseases. Chemomab has reported encouraging results from three clinical trials of CM-101 in patients, including a Phase 1b trial in NAFLD patients, a Phase 2a liver fibrosis trial in NASH patients and an investigator-initiated study in patients with severe lung injury. The CM-101 program for the treatment of systemic sclerosis is Phase 2-ready and a Phase 2 trial in primary sclerosing cholangitis patients is ongoing, with topline data expected in the second half of 2024. For more information about Chemomab, visit chemomab .
