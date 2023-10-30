Nanoscope Therapeutics Announces Presentations At The American Academy Of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting 2023

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc. , a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene therapies for inherited retinal diseases and age-related macular degenerations (AMD), today announced presentations at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2023 Annual Meeting and Eyecelerator @ AAO 2023
taking place in San Francisco, California. Details for the presentations are as follows:
Eycelerator @ AAO 2023
Session Title: Retina Showcase
Session Date: November 2, 2023
Session Time: 12:40 p.m. P.T.
Location: San Francisco Marriott Marquis, Nob Hill Room
Presenter: Samuel Barone, M.D., Chief Medical Officer
During his presentation, Dr. Barone will showcase our Multi-Characteristic Opsin platform and its potential to restore vision based on recent clinical data in patients with advanced retinal degenerative diseases.
American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2023 Annual Meeting
Title:
MCO-010 optogenetic therapy for vision loss in Stargardt disease: Topline data from the Phase 2 STARLIGHT trial
Session Title:
RET14 (Section XI: Late Breaking Developments, Part II)
Session Date: November 4, 2023
Session Time: 9:10 a.m. P.T. (In Person, Live Broadcast, On Demand)
Location:
Moscone Center, West Building – Rm. 3004
Presenter:
Stephen
H.
Tsang,
M.D., Ph.D.
During his presentation, Dr. Tsang will discuss end-of-study data from our Phase 2 STARLIGHT trial of MCO-010 therapy in patients with severe vision loss due to Stargardt disease.
About
Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc.
Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing gene-agnostic, sight-restoring optogenetic therapies for the millions of patients blinded by inherited retinal diseases, for which no cure exists. The company's lead asset, MCO-010, recently reported topline results from the RESTORE Phase
2b
multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trial in the U.S. for retinitis pigmentosa (NCT04945772 ). The company has also recently completed their end-of-study visit for the Phase 2 STARLIGHT trial of MCO-010 therapy in Stargardt patients (NCT05417126 ). MCO-010 has received FDA fast track designations and FDA orphan drug designations for both retinitis pigmentosa and Stargardt. Preclinical assets include non-viral laser-delivered MCO-020 gene therapy for geographic atrophy.
