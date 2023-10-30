Eton Pharmaceuticals To Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results On Thursday, November 9, 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DEER PARK, Ill., Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETON), an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing, acquiring, and commercializing products to address unmet needs in patients suffering from rare diseases, today announced that it will report third quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, November 9, 2023. Management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss these results at 4:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. CT).



About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton is an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing, acquiring, and commercializing products to address unmet needs in patients suffering from rare diseases. The Company currently has four FDA-approved rare disease products, ALKINDI SPRINKLE® for the treatment of pediatric adrenocortical insufficiency, Carglumic Acid for the treatment of hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate synthase (NAGS) deficiency, Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria, and Nitisinone for the treatment of hereditary tyrosinemia type 1. The Company has four additional product candidates in late-stage development: ET-400 for the treatment of adrenocortical insufficiency, ET-600 for the treatment of diabetes insipidus, ZENEO® hydrocortisone autoinjector for the treatment of adrenal crisis, and dehydrated alcohol injection for the treatment of methanol poisoning. For more information, please visit our website at .

