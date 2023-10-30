Navigating The Green Transition: In-Depth Analysis Of Bioplastics And Natural Fibers Market 2023-2033

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Bioplastics and Natural Fibers 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The report dives into the evolving market of bioplastics and natural fibers across various sectors like food packaging, automotive, construction, textiles, agriculture, and more. The push towards these materials is fueled by governmental policies, consumer trends, and environmental considerations, aiming to offer advantages like reduced carbon footprint, sustainability, and lightweight properties over traditional synthetic materials. The report segments into thorough analyses on market trends, production estimates, challenges faced, and comparative analyses between synthetic and bioplastics/natural fibers.

The report breaks down into sections studying synthetic bio-based polymers, naturally produced bio-based polymers, and natural fibers, showcasing different materials, their market analyses, producers and production capacities, and applications. It goes on to provide a detailed market analysis till 2033, covering various end-user markets like packaging, consumer products, automotive, textiles, and agriculture, among others.

The extensive company profiles section lists over 500 companies in the bioplastics and natural fibers industry, providing a deep dive into the key players shaping this market. This report serves as a comprehensive resource for understanding the dynamics, key players, and trends in the bioplastics and natural fibers market over the next decade.

Key report highlights:



Market trends and drivers in the bioplastics and natural fibers market.

Production estimates by bioplastics and natural fibers producers, types, market and regions.

Challenges for the bioplastics and natural fibers market.

Advantages and disadvantages of the bioplastics and natural fibers over synthetic plastics.

Analysis of synthetic biopolymers market including Polylactic acid (Bio-PLA), Polyethylene terephthalate (Bio-PET), Polytrimethylene terephthalate (Bio-PTT), Polyethylene furanoate (Bio-PEF), Polyamides (Bio-PA), Poly(butylene adipate-co-terephthalate) (Bio-PBAT), Polybutylene succinate (PBS) and copolymers, Polyethylene (Bio-PE), Polypropylene (Bio-PP)

Analysis of naturally produced bio-based polymers including Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), Polysaccharides, Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC), Cellulose nanocrystals, Cellulose nanofibers, Protein-based bioplastics, Algal and fungal.

Analysis of natural fibers including seed fibers (cotton, luffa), bast fibers (jute, hemp, flax, ramie, kenaf), leaf fibers (sisal, abaca). fruit fibers (banana, pineapple, coir), stalk fibers, bamboo, sugarcane, animal proteins, plus alternative wool, leather, silk and down. Profiles of over 500 companies, including:







3M



BASF SE



Braskem SA



Danimer Scientific LLC



Dow, Inc.



DuPont



Eastman Chemical Ltd. Corporation



Evonik Industries AG



Genomatica



Lenzing AG



Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation



NatureWorks LLC



Neste Oyj



Novamont S.p.A.



Royal DSM N.V



Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC)



Solvay SA



STORA ENSO OYJ



TotalEnergies Corbion



UPM-Kymmene Oyj



Avantium B.V.



Biome Bioplastics



Cardia Bioplastics Ltd.



Corbion



Lactips S.A.



Newlight Technologies



Rodenburg Biopolymers B.V.



Bio-on



BioLogiQ, Inc. Toray Industries, Inc.



For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Lactic Acid Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Raw Material (Sugarcane, Corn, Cassava), By Application (Industrial, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Polylactic Acid), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030

Global Coir Market by Processing (Bristle Coir, Brown Fibre, Buffering), Product (Coir Fibre, Coir Pith, Coir Ply Boards), Application - Forecast 2023-2030 Global Bioplastics Market 2023-2027





Tags Bioplastics Natural Fiber Polyhydroxyalkanoates Polylactic Acid Polylactic Acid PLA Thermoplastic Starch Related Links