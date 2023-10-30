Flash News: OKX Web3 Sponsors NEO's Web3 Halloween Night In Hong Kong On October 30

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HONG KONG, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for October 30, 2023.

OKX Web3 Sponsors NEO's Web3 Halloween Night in Hong Kong on October 30

OKX Web3 is proud to announce its sponsorship of open-source blockchain platform NEO's Web3 Halloween Night at Faye Nightclub , located in the heart of Hong Kong's Lan Kwai Fong district.

The party, which begins at 21:00 on October 30 and ends at 01:00 on October 31 (UTC+8), will serve as a platform for those in the Web3 space to dress up, network and discuss the future of Web3 in Hong Kong and beyond.

In addition, one attendee with the best Halloween costume will receive 50 GAS. More information on the party, its sponsors and media partners can be found here .

