Minister of Health Inaugurates NPHIES on Sidelines of Global Health Exhibition

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Saudi Health Minister Fahd AlJalajil unveiled the NPHIES platform at the 2023 Global Health Exhibition in the presence of Investment Minister Khaled AlFalih, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef and Governor of Digital Government Eng. Ahmed Alsuwaiyan. This innovative platform provides users with detailed health information and streamlines the process of sharing individual health records with healthcare providers.The NPHIES platform is a game-changing addition to the healthcare sector. As a cornerstone of Saudi Vision 2030, it offers a centralized system where health information is shared among professionals. Users can now access a comprehensive health profile, ensuring high-quality healthcare. Moreover, this platform provides healthcare professionals with the tools they need to make well-informed medical decisions.Commenting on the launch, the Saudi Health Minister extended his deep appreciation to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their unwavering support of the healthcare sector. Their endorsement has significantly improved the quality and efficiency of health services. He also emphasized the Ministry of Health's commitment to raising healthcare standards, underscored by numerous projects, digital innovations, and solutions that align with the nation's vision.The NPHIES platform, a collaborative effort between the Health Insurance Council, Saudi Health Council, and the National Center for Health Information, has been launched in partnership with the Ministry of Health. This initiative aims to streamline the sharing of personal health data, enhancing integration and cohesion across national healthcare services.

