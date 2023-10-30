Education And Learning Analytics Market Is Going To Boom | Microstrategy, Alteryx, Qlik Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The latest study released on the Global Education and Learning Analytics Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2028. The Education and Learning Analytics market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.

Key Players in This Report Include:

Microsoft (United States), Oracle (United States), SAS Institute (United States), SAP SE (Germany), IBM (United States), MicroStrategy (United States) , Blackboard (United States), Tableau Software (United States), Alteryx (United States), TIBCO Software (United States), Qlik (United States), Yellowfin Business Intelligence (Australia), SABA Software (United States), Schoology (Powerschool) (United States), Latitude CG (United States)

Definition:

Learning analytics is the collection, measurement, analysis, and reporting of data about learners and their contexts, for purposes of understanding and optimizing learning and the environments in which it occurs. Learning analytics is both a commercial marketplace and academic field, which have taken rapid shape over the last decade. Moreover, learning analytics provides researchers with exciting new tools to study teaching and learning. Besides, educators, instructional designers and institutional leaders gain new insights once the learning process is persistent and visible.

Market Opportunities:

The advent of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence May Open Lucrative Opportunities for the Market

Cloud-Based Learning Analytics Solutions

Market Drivers:

Surging Demand for Learning Analytics among the Enterprises

Growing Technological Investments among Education Institutes

Rising Need for Data-Driven Decisions to Improve Education Quality

Market Trends:

Use of Machine Learning or Even Deep Learning

The Global Education and Learning Analytics Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (People Acquisition and Retention, Curriculum Development and Intervention Management, Budget and Finance Management, Performance Management, Operations Management, Others), Components (Software {Cloud-based, On-Premises}, Services {Managed Services, Professional Services (Consulting, Support & Maintenance)), End Users (Academic {K-12, Higher Education}, Enterprise {SMEs, Large Enterprises})

Global Education and Learning Analytics market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).

Objectives of the Report:

-To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Education and Learning Analytics market by value and volume.

-To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Education and Learning Analytics

-To showcase the development of the Education and Learning Analytics market in different parts of the world.

-To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Education and Learning Analytics market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

-To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Education and Learning Analytics

-To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Education and Learning Analytics market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.

Major highlights from Table of Contents:

Education and Learning Analytics Market Study Coverage :

It includes major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and major business segments of Education and Learning Analytics market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.

Education and Learning Analytics Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

Education and Learning Analytics Market Production by Region Education and Learning Analytics Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.

Key Points Covered in Education and Learning Analytics Market Report:

Education and Learning Analytics Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers

Education and Learning Analytics Market Competition by Manufacturers

Education and Learning Analytics Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2023-2028)

Education and Learning Analytics Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2023-2028)

Education and Learning Analytics Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Education and Learning Analytics Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing

Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.

Key questions answered:

How feasible is Education and Learning Analytics market for long-term investment?

What are influencing factors driving the demand for Education and Learning Analytics near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Education and Learning Analytics market growth?

What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?



