DSV, 1067 - MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS IN DSV A/S SHARES


10/30/2023 6:49:42 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Announcement No. 1067

DSV A/S hereby provides notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in DSV A/S made by managers.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S

