Regulatory Shifts In Namibia's Mining Sector: New Report Highlights Potential Minority Stakes And Export Bans

Namibia's mining industry grew strongly in 2022 in turnover and share of GDP, largely due to a 44% growth in diamond production. Exploration expenditure increased on the back of growing interest in Namibia's critical minerals, due to the global energy transition, and uranium where a supply deficit is forecast. The mining industry is dominated by diamond and uranium mining, and more than 70% of Namibia's diamonds are extracted from the sea. Minerals are mostly exported in semi-processed or unprocessed form. Several projects are expected to enter production in the next few years, while a few copper mines have closed in recent years.

Regulatory Changes

The government said in June 2023 that it may in future take minority stakes in mining projects when issuing their licences to gain more value from the country's mineral resources. In June 2023 Namibia introduced a ban on exports of unprocessed critical minerals to ensure value is added before these are exported. Draft legislation includes an increase in the royalty rate, the inclusion of mining charter provisions and a windfall tax. Changes to the VAT Act will reduce the cost of exploration.

Challenges

Some of the challenges the industry is experiencing are water supply interruptions, especially in the area where the uranium mines are, and high input costs. Exploration expenditure is rising, largely due to increased interest in critical minerals and uranium.

Report Coverage

The "Mining Industry in Namibia 2023" report includes information on the size and state of the mining industry, major mining activities and minerals, notable companies, exploration and project developments and corporate actions. There are profiles of 19 companies including diamond producers De Beers Marine Namibia and Namdeb Diamond Corporation, uranium miners such as Rossing Uranium and Swakop Uranium, cement manufacturers such as Ohorongo Cement, zinc miner Rosh Pinah and copper miner Trigon Mining

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. COUNTRY INFORMATION

3. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

3.1. Industry Value Chain

3.2. Geographic Position

3.3. Size of the Industry

4. LOCAL

4.1. State of the Industry

4.2. Key Trends

4.3. Key Issues

4.4. Notable Players

4.5. Trade

4.6. Corporate Actions

4.7. Regulations

4.8. Enterprise Development and Social Development

5. AFRICA

6. INTERNATIONAL

7. INFLUENCING FACTORS

7.1. Economic Environment

7.2. Unforeseen Events

7.3. Input Costs

7.4. Labour

7.5. Environmental Issues

7.6. Technology, R&D and Innovation

8. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

8.1. Competition

8.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

8.3. Barriers to Entry

9. INDUSTRY SUMMARY

10. OUTLOOK

11. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

