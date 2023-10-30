Unlocking Next-Generation Benefits: Type 2 Diabetes Market Insights (2023-2032)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Type 2 Diabetes Market Size

Type 2 diabetes is chronic disease that affects body blood sugar level. Elevated blood sugar level causes detrimental effects on heart, kidneys,blood vessels

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research added new research on Type 2 Diabetes Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast,2023-2032.

Which market perspectives are enlightened in the Type 2 Diabetes Market report?

Type 2 diabetes (T2D) is a chronic disease that affects bodys blood sugar level. Elevated blood sugar level (hyperglycemia) causes detrimental effects on heart, kidneys, eyes, blood vessels, and nerves.

The major factor that drive the growth of the global type 2 diabetes (T2D) market are increase in prevalence of T2D disease globally. As per NCBI, 89 million cases of T2DM were recorded in 2014, and its prevalence is expected to reach to 330 million cases by 2022. Moreover, advancements in diabetic medications by pharmaceutical manufacturers fuel the market growth. Jardiance, a sodiumglucose cotransporter 2 inhibitor, and Tanzeum & Trulicity, two glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists are the newest medications introduced in the market. However, lack of awareness among patients towards the availability of such medications restrains the market growth. Conversely, unmet medical needs in emerging economies are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market.



By Drug Class:

Dipeptidyl Peptidase-4 (DPP-4) Inhibitors

Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Receptor Agonists

Thiazolidinediones

Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors

Sulfonylureas & Other Insulin Secretagogues

Biguanides

SodiumGlucose Cotransporter 2 Inhibitors

By Application:

Glycemic Control

Cardiovascular Safety

Hypoglycemia Avoidance

Others

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, Argentina, Rest of LAMEA)



Bayer AG

AstraZeneca Plc.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Novo Nordisk

Sanofi Aventis A/S

Merck & Co., Inc.

Eli Lilly and Co.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Pfizer Inc.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current & emerging market trends and dynamics in the global type 2 diabetes market.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities across the geographies.

This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations to identify the prevailing opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

Region- and country-wise market conditions are comprehensively analyzed in the report.



