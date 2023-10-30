At 2023 Laureate Ceremony, World Food Prize Foundation Announces New $500,000 Prize Amount For Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DES MOINES, IOWA, USA, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- At its annual Laureate Award Ceremony, the World Food Prize Foundation surprised 2023 Laureate, Heidi Kühn, with the announcement of a doubling of prize amount to $500,000, up from $250,000 in previous years.The ceremony, held at the Iowa State Capitol building, is frequently referred to as“the Nobel Prize for Agriculture” and is held in parallel with the Norman E. Borlaug International Dialogue, which drew over 1,300 participants from more than 75 countries this year.The World Food Prize Foundation announced the increased prize award in recognition of the lifelong impact that Laureates have achieved through their work. The increased cash prize will continue to be awarded to future Laureates.In receiving the 2023 World Food Prize, Kühn said,“I accept this award on behalf of our Kühn family and farmers and families living in war-torn countries worldwide. Yet, as I stand here today, the ravages of war echo from multiple continents. This is not an award to place on a shelf-but a battle cry for the importance of cultivating peace through agriculture.”This year's special performer was two-time Grammy award winner and multi-platinum singer Colbie Caillat, who has accumulated over 15 billion streams worldwide with her debut album Coco.The 2023 World Food Prize was formally awarded to Kühn during the 2023 International Borlaug Dialogue, whose theme "Harnessing Change" focused on the role of innovation, adaptation, and diversification to improve the resilience of food systems, recover from shocks, and sustainably nourish all people.The event also included high-level speakers from around the world, including the Presidents of Ethiopia and Kosovo, the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and Ministers from Guyana, Norway, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Zambia.Ambassador Terry Branstad, president of the World Food Prize Foundation, said,“Perhaps at no other time in history has there been so much attention focused on our global food system. The decisions and commitments we make today will equip us to rise to the challenge of nourishing a growing global population. It is only by embracing innovation that we can overcome the many challenges facing the sector.”Kühn, the founder of the non-profit Roots of Peace, was awarded the World Food Prize for her efforts in turning“mines into vines” by demining war torn land and turning it back into prosperous farmland for local agriculture to flourish.Kühn's work has supported demining partners in Afghanistan, Angola, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Croatia, Israel, Iraq, Palestinian areas, and Vietnam, allowing local farmers safe access to irrigation canals and arable land for cultivation. Most recently, Roots of Peace has partnered with the Rotary Club of Ukraine to begin work in the country, where the UN estimates around 30 percent of the country's land could be mined as a result of the ongoing conflict.ENDSNotes to editors:For more information or interview requests, contact:Nicole Barreca-Prenger,Senior Director, Strategic Communications.ABOUT THE WORLD FOOD PRIZE: The World Food Prize is an international award that honors individuals who have improved the quality, quantity or availability of food world-wide. The Prize was founded by Dr. Norman E. Borlaug, recipient of the 1970 Nobel Peace Prize, for his work that contributed to increases in agricultural outputs which was termed the Green Revolution. Since then, the Prize has been awarded to 52 worthy individuals during the Norman E. Borlaug International Dialogue.ABOUT THE NORMAN E. BORLAUG INTERNATIONAL DIALOGUE:The Norman E. Borlaug International Dialogue, also known as the "Borlaug Dialogue," brings together individuals from more than 65 countries to address cutting-edge issues related to global food security and nutrition. Global leaders, experts, educators, students, and more will join the 2023 Borlaug Dialogue to discuss transformative solutions to achieve a sustainable, equitable, and nourishing food system.ABOUT THE WORLD FOOD PRIZE FOUNDATION:The World Food Prize Foundation elevates innovations and inspires action to sustainably increase the quality, quantity and availability of food for all. The Foundation supports this through a variety of innovative programs year-round including by: recognizing and rewarding individuals making exceptional achievements in addressing food security; convening global leaders in Des Moines each year to address the latest issues and innovations in food and agriculture; inspiring, recognizing and empowering students around the world by providing educational and professional experiences on pressing food security and agriculture issues; and addressing Iowa's challenges and successes in fighting hunger and poverty.

