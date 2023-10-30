Air-Based Foods Market Size Worth US$ 100 Million At CAGR Of ~16.9% By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Air-based Foods Market

Due To The Rising Popularity Of Alternative Proteins In North America, Air-Based Food Is Poised To Experience Substantial Demand Growth In The Region.

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global air-based foods market share is projected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 11.7%, reaching a market size of US$ 100 million by the year 2032. The driving force behind this rapid adoption of air-based foods is the increasing demand for sustainable food production, fueled by the diminishing availability of arable land.The concept of air-based food was initially conceived by NASA in the 1960s, proposing the conversion of carbon dioxide into bio-based food products for space travel. However, the technology to realize this idea has only recently been developed. Extremophiles, such as hydrogenotrophs, can transform CO2 into biomolecules when combined with water and energy. Pioneering companies like Air Protein (Kiverdi) and Solar Foods are leading the way in air-based food products. Solar Foods' air-based protein, Solein, is set to launch commercially in 2023, with significant applications in the food and feed industry.For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:What is driving the increasing popularity of air-based food products?Escalating Greenhouse Gas Emissions Drive Market Expansion:Growing awareness of the detrimental impact of extensive food waste worldwide has sparked interest in sustainable food production methods like air-based foods.According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), global annual food waste amounts to approximately 1.3 billion tons, valued at US$ 2.6 trillion. This wastage significantly contributes to environmental harm, accounting for 6% of global greenhouse gas emissions.As consumers become increasingly engaged in addressing these pressing environmental concerns, there is a rising demand for carbon-negative food production. This trend is expected to boost the adoption of air-based food technology, bolstering the market for air-based food products.Alarming Malnutrition-Related Deaths Fuel the Need for Increased Protein Supply:The devastating toll of malnutrition, responsible for 8 million annual fatalities, has heightened concerns about the demand for additional food resources. Air-based foods, known for their high nutritional value and appealing taste, can help bridge this supply-demand gap.Government initiatives, such as the U.K.'s 100 kcal snacks campaign and the World Health Organization's action framework for implementing healthy dietary standards in public food procurement and services, along with incentives for utilizing CO2 in end product production, are poised to significantly bolster the air-based food market.Competitive Landscape:Leading manufacturers of air-based food products use sustainable technologies and end-user-specific optimization techniques. As air-based protein does not require fertile soil for its processing, key manufacturers are concentrating on developing innovative product designs to address the challenges with product placement in harsh operating environments such as desert areas.Robust R&D in the field is creating the best strategies, layouts, and approaches for turning carbon dioxide into protein, which can then be used to produce foods such as artificial meat, protein supplements etc.In September 2019, Solar Foods entered into an agreement with Fazer to develop products using Solein, which can then be used in future products such as lab-grown meat or already-existing plant-based products.In January 2020, A US$ 32 million investment venture for Air Protein, a firm that uses fermentation to create a meat substitute out of components in the air, was organized by ADM Ventures, Barclays, and GV (previously Google Ventures).Fact has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of air-based foods positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.Key Companies Profiled:- Air Protein (Kiverdi)- Solar Foods- Calysta- Novonutrients- Deepbranch- Air CompanyCountry-wise Insights:Europe's Air-Based Food Demand Is on the Rise:Europe is witnessing a surge in consumer demand for nutritious dietary choices, driving the adoption of alternative proteins. This trend is creating a significant market opportunity for air-based food suppliers.Intriguing product claims and labeling strategies employed by emerging key players, such as "land and sea independent food production" and "carbon-negative food," are attracting considerable attention from both European governments and consumers. These initiatives are receiving substantial support from European governments, thus propelling the air-based food market.For example, Deep Branch Biotechnology, a CO2 recycling company based in the U.K. and the Netherlands, has secured $5.7 million in funding from the U.K. government to produce protein from microbes that thrive on CO2.Progress in the U.S. Air-Based Foods Market:As alternative proteins gain widespread acceptance in North America, the air-based food sector is poised for substantial demand growth in the United States. The U.S. is expected to be the primary contributor to the expansion of the air-based foods market in North America.This is partly due to the well-established food industry and growing concerns about food production within the country.The U.S. population consumes a daily total of 815 billion calories in food, approximately 200 billion more calories than necessary. This increasing demand for food production across North America positions the region favorably for air-based food manufacturers looking to establish a presence.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Check out more related studies published by Fact Research:Plant-Based Eggs Market : The global plant-based eggs market is valued at USD 2.11 Billion in 2022. The market is further anticipated to grow and cross a value of USD 24.91 Billion by 2032.Free-from Foods Market : The free-from foods market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of nearly 6% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030.About Us:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client's satisfaction.Contact:US Sales Office:11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United States

S. N. Jha

Fact

+1 628-251-1583

email us here