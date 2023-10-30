Global Phosphate Market Report 2023-2030: Market Share, Size, Growth, Analysis, Report & Forecast 2023-2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to RationalStat 's most recent industry analysis, the Global Phosphate Market is valued at US$ 78.1 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise at a strong CAGR of over 1.8% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview An inorganic chemical compound called phosphate is made up of the element phosphorus (P). It is a vital component of many biological processes and is necessary for the growth of plants. Phosphates are frequently utilized in food processing, animal feed, and agriculture as fertilizers. In addition, they find application in the manufacturing of industrial chemicals, detergents, and metals like aluminum and steel. The demand for meat and dairy products is being driven by changes in dietary preferences and the growing global population, especially in emerging economies. Phosphates are essential for healthy growth in animal feed used in livestock and poultry operations, which has increased demand for phosphate-based feed supplements.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Phosphate market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global Phosphate market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Tons) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc. In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Phosphate market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc. Request A Customization- Global Phosphate Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis On the basis of type, ammonium phosphate segment is anticipated to grow at a significant rate approx. 65% of overall market share. The segment is further expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 78.1 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 88.5 billion Growth Rate 1.8% Dominant Segment Ammonium phosphate Dominant Region North America Key Market Drivers

Increasing demand from agriculture sector

Increasing meat and dairy products demand Growing industrial applications Companies Profiled

Mosaic Company

Nutrien Ltd.

Innophos Holdings Inc.

Israel Chemical Ltd. (ICL).

Jordan Phosphate Mines Company

Saudi Arabian Mining Company.

Yuntianhua Group Co., Ltd.

ChemischeFabrikBudenheim

Yara International ASA Incitec Pivot Limited

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global phosphate market include,

In 2023, Mosaic Company increase its phosphate production capacity in the US by restarting a dormant mine and building a new beneficiation plant.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global phosphate market growth include Mosaic Company, Nutrien Ltd., Innophos Holdings Inc., Israel Chemical Ltd. (ICL)., Jordan Phosphate Mines Company, Saudi Arabian Mining Company., Yuntianhua Group Co., Ltd., ChemischeFabrikBudenheim, Yara International ASA, and Incitec Pivot Limited, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global phosphate market based on type, application and region



Global Phosphate Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type



Ammonium



Calcium



Phosphoric



Phosphoric



Potassium



Sodium

Others

Global Phosphate Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application



Fertilizers



Food & Beverages



Detergents



Water Treatment Chemicals

Others

Global Phosphate Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region



North America Phosphate Market





US



Canada



Latin America Phosphate Market





Brazil





Mexico



Rest of Latin America



Western Europe Phosphate Market





Germany





UK





France





Spain





Italy





Benelux





Nordic



Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe Phosphate Market





Russia





Poland





Hungary





Other CIS Countries



Rest of Eastern Europe



Asia Pacific Phosphate Market





China





Japan





India





South Korea





Australia





ASEAN







Indonesia







Thailand







Philippines







Vietnam







Malaysia





Rest of ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa Phosphate Market





GCC







Saudi Arabia (KSA)







United Arab Emirates (UAE)





Rest of the GCC





South Africa





Nigeria





Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Global Propane Dehydrogenation to Propylene Market - Global propane dehydrogenation to propylene market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9.4% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 and is estimated at US$ 10,124 million in 2023.

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts' viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:



Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged. Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

