Tulsa City-County Library Chooses Opengov For Procurement Transformation And Streamlined Contract Management

OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Wanting increased visibility into contract expirations, better vendor outreach, and centralized contract documentation, the Tulsa City-County Library needed a solution to revamp its procurement processes. In response to these challenges, they turned to OpenGov , the leader in procurement software for the public sector.Serving the vibrant community of Tulsa, Oklahoma, the Tulsa City-County Library sought to streamline its procurement procedures, enhance vendor outreach, and centralize contract management. OpenGov Procurement offered them the features and benefits they were searching for, including organized contract management, proactive contract expiration notifications, and seamless integration with its existing ERP system.The Tulsa City-County Library can anticipate significant improvements in its procurement processes with the implementation of OpenGov Procurement, including centralized contract organization, automatic notifications about contract expirations and renewals, increased vendor outreach, and tracked spending on contracts through ERP integration. This strategic partnership positions the Library to achieve cost savings and improved efficiency in procurement operations, ensuring they provide the best services to the community.Tulsa City-County Library joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.

