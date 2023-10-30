Salt Lake Tribune Names Blue Raven Solar A Winner Of The Wasatch Front Top Workplaces 2023 Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Based on employee feedback, Blue Raven Solar is ranked among the top places to work in the region.

- Kallen Konen, Senior Director of People and TalentOREM, UTAH, USA, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Blue Raven Solar has been recognized as a Top Workplace in 2023 by The Salt Lake Tribune. With an organization of more than 3,000 team members, the company takes pride in being recognized for creating a positive workplace environment and experience.“The culture at Blue Raven Solar has been a top priority since our founding,” says Kallen Konen, Senior Director of People and Talent.“Our values highlight a high-trust environment, empowering others, and promoting individual development which helps our employees and in turn helps our customers.”The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage , LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, connection, and more.“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO.“That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”About Blue Raven SolarBlue Raven Solar, a SunPower company, was founded in 2014 and has expanded to a national top selling solar brand. The company's mission is“to make homeowners' lives better by reducing their energy bills, increasing reliance on clean and abundant renewable energy and providing a world-class customer experience through a reliable sales process and a speedy, high-quality installation.” Blue Raven Solar believes all homeowners should have equal opportunities to invest in simple, reliable, affordable, high-quality solar power. Visit Blue Raven Solar at and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.Join the Movement | Blue Raven Solar | The Future of Energy. Today.###

