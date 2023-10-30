Famous Cellist To Give Concert In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall will host a
concert dedicated to the 95th anniversary of the People's Artist of
Azerbaijan, the founder of the cello school in Azerbaijan, Sabir
Aliyev (1928-1983).
Famous cellist Mark Drobinsky (France) will perform at the
concert accompanied by the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra
conducted by the laureate of international competitions Mustafa
Mehmandarov, Azernews reports.
The concert program will include the Egmont Overture by L. V.
Beethoven, Concerto No. 1 for cello and orchestra (a-moll, op.33)
by C. Saint-Saens, Overture to Don Giovanni by W. A. Mozart and the
Variations on a Rococo theme op.33.
Mark Drobinsky is a student of Mstislav Rostropovich at the
Moscow Conservatory. The musician manages to interpret both
classical and modern music with equal success. With enthusiasm and
pleasure, he discovers for listeners the music of his
contemporaries: Schnittke, Gubaidullina, Kaufman, Dofman.
Mark Drobinsky was born in Baku and lived and worked in Moscow
for a long time. In 1974, he emigrated to France, and since then,
he has lived in Paris.
The musician tours a lot and takes part in major international
festivals in Israel, Belgium, France, Italy, Germany, etc.
