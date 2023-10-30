Healthcare Specialist Receives Honorary Diploma Of President - Decree

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Kamran Musayev has been awarded "Honorary Diploma of the
President of Azerbaijan".
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an
order to this effect.
According to the order, Kamran Musayev was awarded "Honorary
Diploma of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan" for merits
in healthcare field.
