               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Healthcare Specialist Receives Honorary Diploma Of President - Decree


10/30/2023 6:10:01 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Kamran Musayev has been awarded "Honorary Diploma of the President of Azerbaijan".

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order to this effect.

According to the order, Kamran Musayev was awarded "Honorary Diploma of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan" for merits in healthcare field.

MENAFN30102023000195011045ID1107329666

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search