Azerbaijan Awards Shohrat Order To Local Painter Following Presidential Decree

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Arif Huseynov was awarded the Shohrat Order.
The corresponding decree was signed by the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
Following the decree, Huseynov was awarded the "Shohrat" Order
for his services in the development of Azerbaijani fine arts.
Huseynov is an Azerbaijani painter.
Previously, he was awarded the titles of People's Artist of
Azerbaijan (2006), and Honored Artist of Azerbaijan (1992).
