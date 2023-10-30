Azerbaijan Awards Shohrat Order To Local Painter Following Presidential Decree

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Arif Huseynov was awarded the Shohrat Order.

The corresponding decree was signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Following the decree, Huseynov was awarded the "Shohrat" Order for his services in the development of Azerbaijani fine arts.

Huseynov is an Azerbaijani painter.

Previously, he was awarded the titles of People's Artist of Azerbaijan (2006), and Honored Artist of Azerbaijan (1992).