Azerbaijani Def Minister Takes Part In Opening Ceremony Of 10Th Beijing Xiangshan Forum


10/30/2023 6:09:52 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, who is on a visit to China, participated in the opening ceremony of the 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum, Azernews reports.

A report on the topic "Major Countries' Responsibility and Global Security Cooperation" was heard at the ceremony.

The Defence Minister's visit to China is underway.

