Azerbaijani Def Minister Takes Part In Opening Ceremony Of 10Th Beijing Xiangshan Forum

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel
General Zakir Hasanov, who is on a visit to China, participated in
the opening ceremony of the 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum, Azernews reports.
A report on the topic "Major Countries' Responsibility and
Global Security Cooperation" was heard at the ceremony.
The Defence Minister's visit to China is underway.
