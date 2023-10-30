Two Wounded In Russian Missile Attack On Shipyard In Odesa District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army hit a shipyard in the Odesa district with missiles this morning, wounding two people.
Odesa region governor Oleh Kiper said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.
"In the morning, Russian terrorists attacked еру Odesa district with missiles. The enemy targeted a shipyard," the report said. Read also:
Kiper noted that the attack caused a fire, which was quickly extinguished by rescuers. The administrative building and equipment of the enterprise were damaged.
"Two people were injured. A man born in 1961 and a woman born in 1966 were taken to the hospital in a moderate condition. They are being provided with all the necessary medical assistance," he added.
