Ukrainian Forces Destroy Six Enemy Su-25S In Tavria Sector Since Oct 10

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down six Su-25 attack aircraft in the Tavria direction in October.

Oleksandr Shtupun, a spokesperson for the defense forces of the Tavria sector, announced this on Ukrainian television, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"As for front-line aviation - Su-25 attack aircraft - I know they don't feel safe. Six Su-25s have crashed and burned since October 10," he said.

He also noted that the Su-35 and Su-34 are in relative safety because they have the ability to drop guided bombs from afar.

"They are relatively safe because our air defenses cannot get them," Shtupun said.

In addition, the enemy, unfortunately, has quite powerful logistics, he added.

"We disable their equipment only for a short time. Our intelligence and partisans or people who sympathize with us record all this and we destroy the enemy's equipment as much as possible. In some areas, the enemy is experiencing a shortage of ammunition. They are trying to compensate for this with air strikes," Shtupun said.

On October 29, soldiers of the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service shot down a Russian Su-25 jet in the Avdiivka sector.