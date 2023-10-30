Azerbaijan And World Bank Discuss Expansion Of Southern Gas Corridor

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. Azerbaijani
Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has discussed cooperation
opportunities with the World Bank (WB) regional director, Trend reports.
Parviz Shahbazov made a publication about it on X.
"We met with Charles Joseph Cormier, World Bank Regional
Director for Energy and Infrastructure, to discuss opportunities
for multifaceted cooperation related to the Southern Gas Corridor
expansion, integration of renewable energy sources into the grid,
green energy transmission via various routes, and energy
efficiency," he said.
The World Bank is an international financial organization of 189
member countries established to provide financial and technical
assistance to developing countries.
