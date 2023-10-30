               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan And World Bank Discuss Expansion Of Southern Gas Corridor


10/30/2023 6:09:24 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has discussed cooperation opportunities with the World Bank (WB) regional director, Trend reports.

Parviz Shahbazov made a publication about it on X.

"We met with Charles Joseph Cormier, World Bank Regional Director for Energy and Infrastructure, to discuss opportunities for multifaceted cooperation related to the Southern Gas Corridor expansion, integration of renewable energy sources into the grid, green energy transmission via various routes, and energy efficiency," he said.

The World Bank is an international financial organization of 189 member countries established to provide financial and technical assistance to developing countries.

