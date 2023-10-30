Azerbaijan Reveals Average Monthly Salary For Next Year

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. It is predicted that next year the average monthly salary in Azerbaijan will amount to 980 manat ($576.5), Trend reports.

This is stated in the draft law "On the state budget for 2024".

The average monthly salary in Azerbaijan is expected to reach 930 manat ($547.1) this year.

In addition, the minimum wage in Azerbaijan currently is 345 manat ($202.9).