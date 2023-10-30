               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan Reveals Average Monthly Salary For Next Year


10/30/2023 6:09:23 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. It is predicted that next year the average monthly salary in Azerbaijan will amount to 980 manat ($576.5), Trend reports.

This is stated in the draft law "On the state budget for 2024".

The average monthly salary in Azerbaijan is expected to reach 930 manat ($547.1) this year.

In addition, the minimum wage in Azerbaijan currently is 345 manat ($202.9).

MENAFN30102023000187011040ID1107329659

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search