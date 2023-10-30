Azerbaijan Reveals Average Monthly Salary For Next Year

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. It is predicted
that next year the average monthly salary in Azerbaijan will amount
to 980 manat ($576.5), Trend reports.
This is stated in the draft law "On the state budget for
2024".
The average monthly salary in Azerbaijan is expected to reach
930 manat ($547.1) this year.
In addition, the minimum wage in Azerbaijan currently is 345
manat ($202.9).
MENAFN30102023000187011040ID1107329659
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.