Azerbaijan Reveals Minimum Wage For Next Year

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. It is assumed that the minimum wage in Azerbaijan will remain unchanged next year, Trend reports.

This is stated in the conclusion of the Chamber of Accounts of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the draft law "On the state budget for 2024".

The minimum wage in Azerbaijan currently is 345 manat ($202.9).

In addition, the average monthly salary in Azerbaijan is expected to reach 930 manat ($547.1) this year.