Azerbaijan Reveals Minimum Wage For Next Year

that the minimum wage in Azerbaijan will remain unchanged next
year, Trend reports.
This is stated in the conclusion of the Chamber of Accounts of
the Republic of Azerbaijan on the draft law "On the state budget
for 2024".
The minimum wage in Azerbaijan currently is 345 manat
($202.9).
In addition, the average monthly salary in Azerbaijan is
expected to reach 930 manat ($547.1) this year.
