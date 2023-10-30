Kuwait Health Ministry Inaugurates Emergency Dept. At New Farwaniya Hospital

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Health Ministry on Monday inaugurated the Emergency Department at the new Farwaniya Hospital as part of fourth operational plan. The ER has a capacity of 1,800 patients per day, includes 84 beds and 71 clinics.

Department Head, Dr. Hanan Rizzouqi spoke to the press saying that the inauguration is in line with Kuwait Vision 2035 as developed infrastructure and high quality health care are focal points.

Dr. Rizzouqi mentioned that work at the ER had already commenced, explaining that it houses several medical departments including internal medicine, ophthalmology, general surgery and more.

The department has been equipped with highest-grade medical tech to provide best care possible to patients, affirmed the doctor adding, that it is also prepared with triage rooms that could significantly help with crowds.

The New Farwaniya hospital, expanding over an area of 423,000 square meters, is comprised of five main buildings, making one of the country's largest medical facilities.

As the hospital is keen on providing care and comfort to its patients, around 70 percent of its rooms are private. (end)

