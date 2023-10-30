Turkish FM, US State Secretary Discusses Latest Development In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed on Monday the latest developments in Gaza in a phone call.

Turkiye's Anadolu Agency said that the two top diplomats spoke about preventing the conflict in Gaza from spreading in the region, efforts to secure the release of hostages and the urgency of creating a humanitarian corridor.

They also discusseds issues regarding the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) enlargement process.(end)

