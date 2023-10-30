Israeli Occupation Forces Tanks Enters Gaza Strip, Fire Civilians Cars

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation forces tanks on Monday entered towards the main Salah Al-Din Street in the Gaza Strip and fired a number of shells towards civilian cars.

In remarks to KUNA, eyewitnesses said Israeli tanks reached the Netsarim Junction on Salah Al-Din Street, which connects the five governorates of the Gaza Strip, and prevented movement of cars.

The Israeli occupation forces had previously announced the expansion of the ground operation in the Gaza Strip through an incursion from several directions, especially the northern and eastern parts of the Strip. (end)

