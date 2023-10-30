SKEL Fjárfestingafélag Hf.: Buy-Back Programme Week 43

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In week 43 2023, SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. purchased in total 1,700,000 own shares for total amount of 19,848,750 ISK as follows:
| Date
| Time
| Purchased shares
| Price
| Purchase price
| Total own shares
| 23.10.2023
| 12:47
| 575.000
| 11,70
| 6.727.500
| 44.991.802
| 24.10.2023
| 15:13
| 575.000
| 11,70
| 6.727.500
| 45.566.802
| 25.10.2023
| 14:30
| 275.000
| 11,60
| 3.190.000
| 45.841.802
| 26.10.2023
| 10:04
| 275.000
| 11,65
| 3.203.750
| 46.116.802
|
|
| 1.700.000
|
| 19.848.750
| 46.116.802
The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.
Before the purchase SKEL held 44,991,802 own shares. SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. bought in total 1,700,000 own shares, which corresponds to 14.26% of maximum number of shares that will be purchased according to the current buy-back programme. The purchase price of the own shares is 350,053,575 or 70.01% of the maximum buy-back amount. SKEL now owns a total of 2.38% of the company's total share capital, which is 1,936,033,774. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 15 September 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland.
