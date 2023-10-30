Dental Anesthetics Market To Hit US$ 1.81 Billion At A CAGR Of 5.4% By 2033: Fact.MR Study

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rockville , Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, in its recently published study, reveals that the global Dental Anesthetics Market stands at US$ 1.07 billion in 2023. Worldwide demand for dental anesthetics is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2033. Growing prevalence of multiple dental diseases, along with the introduction of novel products, is projected to boost demand for dental anesthetics. Dental disorders are predicted to pose a major health burden in many countries across the globe over the coming years. In addition, these issues can affect people throughout their lives while causing discomfort, pain, and disfigurement. For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

For instance:

According to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2020, oral diseases affected about 3.5 million people around the world in the same year.

The rising prevalence of dental issues is predicted to boost demand for oral surgeries and screening across geographies, and this is predicted to bolster demand for dental anesthesia.

Key Takeaways from Market Study



The global dental anesthetics market reached US$ 1.01 billion in 2022.

Demand for dental anesthetics stands at a market value of US$ 1.07 billion in 2023.

The market is projected to reach US$ 1.81 billion by the end of 2033.

Global sales of dental anesthetics are projected to advance at 5.4% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

Injectable dental anesthetics accounted for 88% share of the market in 2022.

North America is set to hold a high share of global market revenue in 2033. The top five market players account for 30% to 35% share of market revenue in 2023.

"Rising preference for dental health check-ups and the expanding elderly population, susceptible to oral issues, is creating a demand for dental anesthesia to provide relaxation during surgeries." says a Fact analyst.

Significant Revenue Generation by Hospitals with Availability of Advanced Oral Facilities

The surge in tooth restoration due to the rising prevalence of tooth disorders and infections can be credited to the advanced facilities offered by hospitals, allowing patients to undergo effective dental procedures in a single visit. Healthcare for the elderly is a significant concern, given their weakened immune systems that make them susceptible to various diseases. Consequently, there is a noticeable increase in the demand for dental anesthesia to ensure a surgery experience free from anxiety.

Key Market Players



3M Company

Dentsply Sirona, Inc.

Septodont Group

Laboratorios Norman S.A.

Laboratorios Inibsa, S.A.

Pierrel SpA

ICPA Health Products

OGNA Primex Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) USD 1.81 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 5.4% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 106 Tables No. of Figures 84 Figures



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:



In 2022, the Asia Pacific region accounted for 38% of the total global market revenue, as reported by Fact, a leading market research and competitive intelligence provider. This substantial share can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of dental issues among both adults and children, along with a growing awareness of oral health.

The United States, on the other hand, held a significant 42% share of the regional market revenue in 2022. This can be attributed to the well-developed healthcare infrastructure, the presence of prominent industry players, and the rising frequency of dental care procedures, which collectively drive the demand for dental anesthetics.

Dentists in densely populated countries within the Asia Pacific region, such as India and China, frequently recommend dental implants for the replacement of missing natural teeth. In these nations, individuals bear a significant burden of oral and dental ailments, which in turn fuels the demand for routine check-ups and dental visits.

Furthermore, India and China are noteworthy for their high consumption and production of tobacco, often accompanied by limited awareness of the associated health risks. Consequently, a surge in the demand for dental anesthesia is anticipated to address oral health issues stemming from tobacco use.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the dental anesthetics market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product (lidocaine, mepivacaine, prilocaine, articaine), mode of administration (injectable, non-injectable, spray [topical]), end user (hospitals, clinics), and distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, drug stores), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

Checkout More Related Studies Published by Fact Research:

Dental Adhesives Market : The global dental adhesives market is valued at US$ 2.86 billion in 2023. Worldwide demand for dental adhesives is expected to increase at a CAGR of 7.5% and reach a market valuation of US$ 5.89 billion by 2033-end.

Dental Consumables Market : The global dental consumables market size was valued at US$ 34.3 Billion in 2022, and is projected to reach US$ 60.8 Billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

Dental Braces Market : Worldwide sales of dental braces are projected to increase at a high CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2027. The global dental braces market size accounts for a valuation of US$ 3.85 billion in 2022 and is predicted to reach US$ 5.7 billion by the end of 2027.

