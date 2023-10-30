               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Transactions In Connection With Share Buyback Programme


10/30/2023 6:05:00 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 13 October 2023, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that the Board of Directors had decided to initiate a share buyback programme of up to DKK 1.0 billion. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the“Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 31 January 2024.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 23 October 2023 to 27 October 2023:

Number
of shares 		Avg. purchase
price, DKK 		Transaction value, DKK
23 October 2023 114,000 134,14 15,291,960
24 October 2023 114,000 136,12 15,517,680
25 October 2023 114,000 136,57 15,568,980
26 October 2023 110,000 137,09 15,079,900
27 October 2023 108,000 137,07 14,803,560
Accumulated for the period 560,000 - 76,262,080
Accumulated under the programme 1,099,000 - 150,540,100

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 13,625,551 treasury shares corresponding to 2.190% of the total share capital.

