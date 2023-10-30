Jason Mcdonald Consulting Announces Updated Listing On SEO Expert Witness Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Dr. Jason McDonald is a top expert witness with expertise in digital marketing. Helping attorneys seeking expert witnesses in SEO, Google Ads, and Social Media

- Dr. Jason McDonaldSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Jason McDonald Consulting, a top-rated provider of expert witness services including SEO , Google Ads, and Social Media at , proudly announces a new updated listing on SEO expert witness services. As the anchor importance of Search Engine Optimization continues to grow, the new listing helps attorneys seeking expert witnesses in SEO to find a best-in-class, fact-oriented witness.Dr. Jason McDonald, a luminary in the digital marketing sphere, leverages his vast experience and knowledge gained from teaching at Stanford Continuing Studies, authoring best-selling books, and consulting for numerous businesses in the San Francisco Bay Area and beyond.Regarding the announcement, Dr. McDonald said,“SEO is an anchor skill in digital marketing. My newly updated listing helps attorney seeking a best-in-class yet fact-based expert witness to learn about the topic, and if desired, to reach out for a no-obligation consultation on their needs.”SEO EXPERT WITNESS SERVICESAttorneys who want to learn more about Dr. McDonald and his services in digital marketing expert witness services can visit the newly updated listing at . That listing has the basics of his expertise and services offered. Those who want even more details can visit the SEO expert witness page at .On his lively blog, Dr. McDonald surveys timely issues in expert witness services, including not just SEO but the other two pillars of digital marketing – social media ( ) and Google Ads ( ).A FACT-DRIVEN EXPERT IN SEARCH ENGINE OPTIMIZATIONHere is more information on Dr. McDonald's services as an expert witness. Dr. McDonald has testified in three trials and two binding arbitrations to date, has been deposed multiple times, and authorized numerous reports. His approach is always to stay close to the facts, thus using evidence-based methodologies to substantiate his professional opinions. The goal is to a) review the issues of each case, b) review the facts, including data research and collection if necessary, and c) to author evidence-based reports. At deposition and trial, Dr. McDonald leverages his friendly disposition as well as his decades-long teaching experience to take technical facts and issues, and explain them to a judge, jury, and even opposing counsel. Additional information can be found at .SECURING A CONSULTATION ON THE FACTSAttorneys and legal professionals in need of a credible voice to explain the facts of SEO, Google Ads, and Social Media can reach out to Jason McDonald Consulting by calling +1-415-655-1071 or emailing him via the website. Remote consultations are also available via Zoom, offering a seamless experience that transcends geographic boundaries.ABOUT JASON MCDONALD CONSULTINGHelmed by Dr. Jason McDonald, a stalwart in digital marketing, the consultancy provides top-tier services in SEO, Social Media Marketing, and Google Ads. With an emphasis on coaching clients rather than just offering solutions, Jason McDonald Consulting stands apart in its client-centric approach. The consultancy also offers a wide array of resources, including books and training modules, furthering its mission to educate and empower businesses.

