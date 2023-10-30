IME witnesses commodities exchange of over USD650M in one week

(MENAFN) Throughout the last Iranian calendar week (closed on Friday), Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) saw exchanged of 2,792,668 tons of goods with an overall exchange volume of over USD649 million on its physical market.



As mentioned in a report by the IME’s Public Relations and International Affairs Department, the trade witnessed on its metals and minerals trading floor exchange of 2,217,411 tons of goods with a worth of over USD390 million.



On this floor the IME exchanged 1,284,994 tons of cement, 397,000 tons of iron ore, 365,147 tons of steel, 171,000 tons of sponge iron, 9,400 tons of zinc, 6,775 tons of copper, 6,545 tons of aluminum, 500 tons of coke, 200 tons of molybdenum concentrate as well as 125 tons of lead.



According to the above mentioned report, the IME saw on the two local and export rings of its oil as well as petrochemical exchange floor 406,916 tons of commodities valued over the amount of USD206 million.



Commodities exchanged on this floor consisted of 160,000 tons of vacuum bottom, 95,276 tons of polymeric products, 95,503 tons of bitumen, 36,536 tons of chemicals, 14,000 tons of lube cut, 6,028 tons of oil, 850 tons of sulfur, 802 tons of petroleum products, 350 tons of waterproofing materials as well as 270 tons of feedstocks.



MENAFN30102023000045015682ID1107329613