Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Is Growing At CAGR Of 7% To Achieve USD 4 Billion By 2031 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The Hemostasis Diagnostics Market in United State was assessed at approximately US$ 620 million in 2020. The anticipated increase in the incidence of cardiovascular diseases, deep vein thrombosis, genetic and acquired blood clotting disorders, along with the presence of advanced healthcare facilities and infrastructure, is projected to foster market growth throughout the region during the forecast period.

According to the most recent industry analysis conducted by Fact, the global hemostasis diagnostics market achieved a valuation of approximately US$ 2 billion in 2020. It is anticipated to experience robust growth, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%, doubling its valuation to surpass US$ 4 billion by 2031. During the assessment period spanning from 2021 to 2031, there is a projected 5% CAGR growth in the demand for point-of-care testing systems.

In recent years, the global healthcare landscape has witnessed a remarkable transformation, with an increasing focus on health awareness and preventive care. This shift in healthcare awareness has not only led to better patient outcomes but also driven significant growth in various sectors of the medical industry. One such sector experiencing a surge in demand is the hemostasis diagnostics market, which plays a crucial role in the early detection and management of bleeding disorders and coagulation abnormalities.

The Importance of Hemostasis Diagnostics

Hemostasis diagnostics is a branch of medical diagnostics focused on assessing the body's ability to control bleeding and form blood clots effectively. It plays a pivotal role in diagnosing and managing bleeding disorders, such as hemophilia and von Willebrand disease, as well as monitoring patients on anticoagulant therapy. Timely and accurate diagnosis of these conditions is vital to prevent complications and improve patient outcomes.

Rising Healthcare Awareness: A Game Changer

One of the primary drivers behind the impressive growth of the hemostasis diagnostics market is the rising healthcare awareness among individuals and healthcare providers. As the global population becomes more health-conscious, there is an increased demand for regular check-ups and early diagnosis of medical conditions. People are increasingly seeking preventive care and engaging in health screenings, leading to the early detection of bleeding disorders and coagulation abnormalities.

This heightened healthcare awareness is translating into a higher number of diagnostic tests being performed, which includes coagulation tests, platelet function assays, and other hemostasis diagnostics. Consequently, this has boosted the demand for hemostasis diagnostic devices and reagents worldwide.

Technological Advancements

Advancements in technology have played a significant role in shaping the hemostasis diagnostics market. Modern diagnostic tools and equipment offer improved accuracy, sensitivity, and speed in diagnosing bleeding disorders and coagulation issues. The integration of automation and artificial intelligence into hemostasis analyzers has made testing more efficient and reliable, which further encourages healthcare providers and patients to embrace hemostasis diagnostics.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent market leaders are strategically focused on broadening their customer base.

In 2017, Werfen, along with its subsidiary, Instrumentation Laboratory Company, made an acquisition of Accriva Diagnostics, further solidifying their leadership in point-of-care testing.

The year 2018 witnessed Sysmex Corporation unveiling its next-generation analyzers in the field of hemostasis, introducing the Automated Blood Coagulation Analyzers CN-6000 and CN-3000.

In 2019, Horiba Medical introduced an additional parameter, Yumizen D-Dimer, to its Yumizen G Hemostasis range of instruments, enhancing their capacity to diagnose deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism.

Product



Laboratory Systems



Consumables

Point-of-Care Testing Systems

Test



Prothrombin Test Time (PT)



Activated Partial Thromboplastin Time (APTT)



Fibrinogen Degradation Products (FDP)



Activated Clotting Time



Platelet Aggregation Test

D Dimer

End User



Hospital and Clinics



Research Institutes Independent Diagnostic Laboratories

The global hemostasis diagnostics market is on a significant growth trajectory, driven by rising healthcare awareness, technological advancements, and an increasing prevalence of bleeding disorders. With healthcare providers and patients prioritizing early diagnosis and proactive health management, the demand for hemostasis diagnostic tests and tools is expected to remain strong in the coming years.

