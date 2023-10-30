Moderate Weather, Spotty Showers Forecast Monday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 30 (Petra) -- The weather in the kingdom is expected to be varied in the coming days, with a mixture of conditions including rainfall and thunderstorms, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD).On Monday, the overall temperatures will be moderate, with clouds appealing at different altitudes. Scattered showers are anticipated in various regions across the country, with occasional thunderstorms.Some areas in the southern and southeastern regions may experience heavy rainfall, while winds will predominantly blow from the southeast.Additionally, the weather service issued alerts about slick roads in areas experiencing rain, flash floods in valleys and lowlands, and poor horizontal visibility due to dust, especially in the eastern region.Tuesday will see partly cloudy to cloudy skies, with moderate temperatures prevailing. Spotty showers, followed by thunderstorms, are projected to continue in various areas, notably in the west.Winds will be moderate, primarily from the southeast, picking up at times.Moving into Wednesday, the weather will persist in being partly to mostly cloudy, with mild weather conditions prevailing. Scattered showers are expected throughout the kingdom, including the Dead Sea area.In certain regions, the rainfall may be heavy with thunder and hail, increasing the risk of flash floods in valleys and low-lying areas.Today's peak temperatures will be between 21 and 24 degrees Celsius in Amman and various highlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 15 or even 14C in the southern highlands at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have sweltering weather, with highs of 33C and lows of 25C.