KRAFTON's India-Korea Invitational Concludes With An Epic Finale

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 28th October 2023: The India-Korea Invitational, a first-of-its-kind Esports celebration hosted by KRAFTON, reached its thrilling conclusion on the third and final day at Pragati Maidan, Delhi. The three-day invitational witnessed eight Indian and Korean teams playing key Esports titles like BGMI, Road To Valor: Empires, and Real Cricket. With an audience of over 12,000 in attendance, the three-day event served as a coming together of two nations uniting over their common passion of gaming and fostering an exchange of knowledge and culture.



Through the three-day celebration, senior government officials and key dignitaries came to extend their support to this cultural and competitive fusion; notably Chang Jae-bok, Korean Ambassador to India, Nivruti Rai, MD and CEO of Invest India, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Indian national football team goalkeeper, and Yuzvendra Chahal, Indian cricketer amongst honourable members of the parliament and others from the Sports Authority of India.



The event was a testament to KRAFTON's commitment to nurturing and celebrating India's burgeoning Esports community, contributing to the recognition and growth of Esports on a global scale.



The Invitational was broadcast on the KRAFTON INDIA ESPORTS Youtube channel and on JioCinemas in English, Hindi, Punjabi, Marathi, Bengali, Mizo, Kannada, Tamil, Gujarati and Telugu.



About KRAFTON, Inc.



Based out of South Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is committed to discovering and globally publishing games that deliver a uniquely fun experience with global production studios known for distinctive creatives. Founded in 2007, KRAFTON consists of PUBG STUDIOS, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, Striking Distance Studios, Dreamotion, Unknown Worlds, 5minlab, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montréal Studio and ReLU Games, each trying to innovate the enjoyment of games through continuously embracing challenges and new technologies, expanding our platforms and services to win the hearts of more fans.



KRAFTON is responsible for premier entertainment properties, including BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), Road To Valor: Empires, PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, The Callisto Protocol, NEW STATE MOBILE, Moonbreaker, TERA and ELYON. With a passionate and determined team worldwide, KRAFTON is a technology-driven company that boasts world-class capabilities as it seeks to expand its areas of business beyond games to multimedia entertainment and deep learning.

