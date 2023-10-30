Prosecutor's Office Monitoring Investigation On Events In Russia's Makhachkala Airport

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. The prosecutor's office of the Republic of Dagestan of the Russian Federation is monitoring the investigation of the events in Makhachkala, Trend reports.

According to information, the Dagestan prosecutor's office is monitoring the progress of the investigation into the criminal case initiated on the grounds of mass unrest that occurred at the Uytash airport in Makhachkala.

It is noted that in connection with the situation, investigative authorities have opened a criminal case.