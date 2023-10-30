               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Prosecutor's Office Monitoring Investigation On Events In Russia's Makhachkala Airport


10/30/2023 12:17:26 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. The prosecutor's office of the Republic of Dagestan of the Russian Federation is monitoring the investigation of the events in Makhachkala, Trend reports.

According to information, the Dagestan prosecutor's office is monitoring the progress of the investigation into the criminal case initiated on the grounds of mass unrest that occurred at the Uytash airport in Makhachkala.

It is noted that in connection with the situation, investigative authorities have opened a criminal case.

MENAFN30102023000187011040ID1107326654

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search