US Urges Israel To Increase Aid To Gaza Strip


10/30/2023 12:17:24 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. US President Joe Biden had a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the White House press service said, Trend reports.

According to the information, in a telephone conversation, Biden expressed the importance of increasing the volume and speed of humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip.

It is noted that Biden and Netanyahu discussed the situation in the Gaza Strip, the American leader noted Israel's right to protect its citizens, emphasized the need to comply with international humanitarian law and protect civilians.

"The President stressed the importance of immediately and significantly increasing the flow of humanitarian assistance to meet the needs of the civilian population of Gaza," the reports says.

