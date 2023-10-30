US Urges Israel To Increase Aid To Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. US President Joe
Biden had a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu, the White House press service said, Trend reports.
According to the information, in a telephone conversation, Biden
expressed the importance of increasing the volume and speed of
humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip.
It is noted that Biden and Netanyahu discussed the situation in
the Gaza Strip, the American leader noted Israel's right to protect
its citizens, emphasized the need to comply with international
humanitarian law and protect civilians.
"The President stressed the importance of immediately and
significantly increasing the flow of humanitarian assistance to
meet the needs of the civilian population of Gaza," the reports
says.
