Galushchenko Presents Nuclear And Radiation Safety Plan In Malta

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During a meeting of national security and foreign policy advisers in Malta, Minister of Energy of Ukraine German Galushchenko presented a nuclear and radiation safety plan which is a component of the Peace Formula and provides for the restoration of Ukraine's control over the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

"It was especially important for me to present the nuclear and radiation safety plan. Its goal is the complete withdrawal of Russian military and civilian personnel, weapons and equipment from the territory of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP and, accordingly, the transfer of control over the plant to Ukraine," Galushchenko posted on Facebook .

In addition, according to him, the nuclear safety plan envisages strengthening the IAEA's role in monitoring compliance with the rules for the operation of nuclear facilities and studying the mechanisms of responsibility for non-fulfillment of the internationally recognized principle of nuclear safety.

Galushchenko also thanked the partner countries that join the working group on radiation and nuclear safety for the implementation of the Peace Formula, especially singling out the Czech Republic and France, the co-chairs of this group.

As reported, ZNPP – Europe's largest nuclear power plant – was captured by the Russian military on March 4, 2022.

The invaders place military equipment and ammunition in the plant's territory and also shell the surrounding area and the plant itself, destroying power lines, causing shutdowns of power units.