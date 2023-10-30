India's Demographics Finally Paying Dividends

(MENAFN- Asia Times) India's demographic dividend began in the early 1980s and will end by 2040. In contrast, China's dividend ended in the mid-2010s, but it took full advantage of its 9–10% annual growth rate for three decades.

Both countries had similar gross national incomes (GNI) per capita in 1980, but in 2022, China's GNI per capita in terms of purchasing power parities was around Int$20,300, while India's was Int$8,200. Until its demographic dividend ends, India needs to ensure a consistent annual GDP growth of at least 8% to generate sufficient non-farm jobs for its young population.

India achieved 7.9% growth on average over 2004–14, despite the 2008 global financial crisis. Over this period, the population grew on average 1.4% per annum and GNI per capita grew on average 5.5% per annum.



Between 2004–5 and 2011–12, the economy created on average 7.5 million new non-farm jobs every year. This kept youth and total unemployment low and pulled workers out of agriculture at an unprecedented scale - a characteristic of the structural transformation undergone by China and other industrialized countries.

Rapid growth was accompanied by a hastening of structural change in employment. Manufacturing's share of employment rose from 10.5 to 12.8% of total employment over 2004–11. The share of workers in agriculture had been falling since 1973–74, but the absolute numbers had always increased until 2004–05 after which it began falling.