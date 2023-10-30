Al Yousuf Motors Empowers Motorsports Initiatives, Joins Hands With DSBK UAE National Championship 2023-24

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

National Circuit will host the first championship race on November 10 and 11, 2023, with subsequent races in 2024.

Al Yousuf Motors, a pioneering force in the UAE's automotive landscape, announced its strategic collaboration with DSBK UAE National Championship for the 2023-2024 racing season at Dubai Autodrome. As part of the initiative, Al Yousuf Motors became the Gold Sponsor for the event, in an effort to support motorsports activities, create a vibrant community of motorsports enthusiasts, and promote innovation and excellence in the segment.

Mr. Yousuf Ahmed Al Yousuf, Chief Operating Officer of Al Yousuf Motors, Mr. Ahmed Tarek, Head of Yamaha division, and Mr. Kyle Kumm, Head of Furiosa Racing, the official championship organiser for the DSBK UAE National Championship 2023-2024, signed the agreement at the Dubai Autodrome Track to commence the partnership.

The collaboration embodies a shared vision for a future where the UAE serves as a global hub for motorsports innovation and talent. The DSBK UAE National Championship, which will take place on the National Circuit, Club Circuit, Grand Prix Circuit, and International Circuit, serves as the foundation on which Al Yousuf Motors builds its vision for a dynamic and passionate motorsports community. The National Circuit will host the first race on November 10 and 11, 2023, with subsequent races taking place on February 11 at the Club Circuit, March 1 and 2 at the Grand Prix Circuit, and the final race on April 19 and 20 at the International Circuit in 2024.

Mr. Yousuf Al Yousuf, commented:“Al Yousuf Motors is delighted to support the DSBK National Championship at the Dubai Autodrome, reiterating our dedication to developing the next generation of talent and promoting sports across all categories. We have served as the UAE's sole distributor of Yamaha for more than 50 years, showcasing the company's unwavering commitment to excellence and the advancement of the sector. Our enthusiasm for supporting the exceptional event and racers has been further fuelled by the presence of Yamaha riders among the championship competitors. As we continue to remain committed to assisting young talents on their path to excellence, we eagerly anticipate this collaboration to drive positive changes and serve as a launchpad for the next generation of motorsports enthusiasts.”

The group has consistently advanced the motorsports segment by supporting notable endeavours, which includes the sponsorship of Mr. Mohamed Al Balooshi, the first Emirati to compete in the 2012 Dakar Rally and a five-time Arab Motocross Champion and Middle East Motocross Champion, . The company also sponsored the Dubai MX Ride Academy, which aims to provide an ideal setting for educating and enabling interested individuals in safe motocross activities.

As part of its mission, Al Yousuf Motors actively helps young, aspiring talents realise their dreams, which resulted in the company sponsoring three talented racers in the junior division, from ages 10 to 16, to help them develop their skills and prepare them for championships in the future. The company's AYM Racing Team will participate across 15 Motocross races, including the DMX Championship, Dubai Enduro Cross Championship, and Baja Series, positioning Al Yousuf Motors as a leader in the motorsports segment.